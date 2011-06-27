  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Crown Victoria
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,510
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,510
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,510
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,510
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,510
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
front reading lightsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,510
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,510
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Front head room39.5 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.6 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room41.6 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Front hip room57.4 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Rear head room37.8 in.
Rear hip Room56.1 in.
Rear leg room38.0 in.
Rear shoulder room60.0 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Front track62.8 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4129 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height58.3 in.
EPA interior volume127.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.6 in.
Width78.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Exterior Colors
  • Tungsten Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, cloth
  • Light Camel, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,510
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,510
front independent suspensionyes
solid axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 2006 Ford Crown Victoria Base info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles