Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria LX Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|19
|Total Seating
|6
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304/437 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|19
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|224 hp @ 4750 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|front seatbelt pretensioners
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|Emergency interior trunk release
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|element antenna
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|remote trunk release
|yes
|Air conditioning
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|compass
|yes
|clock
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Front head room
|39.3 in.
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Front track
|63.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|212 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1500 lbs.
|Curb weight
|4057 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.8 in.
|Wheel base
|114.7 in.
|Width
|77.3 in.
|Rear track
|65.6 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|P225/60R16 tires
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,570
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
