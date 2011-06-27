  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria LX Features & Specs

More about the 2005 Crown Victoria
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,570
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,570
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,570
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,570
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,570
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,570
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,570
compassyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width77.3 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Exterior Colors
  • Light Tundra Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Grey Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Parchment
  • Light Flint
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,570
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P225/60R16 tiresyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,570
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,570
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 2005 Ford Crown Victoria LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles