Used 2004 Ford Crown Victoria LX Features & Specs

More about the 2004 Crown Victoria
Overview
Engine TypeGas
$27,220
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,220
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,220
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,220
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower224 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,220
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
anti-theft alarm systemyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
$27,220
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,220
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Rear floor matsyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,220
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$27,220
compassyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,220
Front head room39.3 in.
height adjustable passenger seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.1 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,220
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
$27,220
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Maximum towing capacity1500 lbs.
Curb weight4057 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume132 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$27,220
Exterior Colors
  • Midnight Gray Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Birch Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Light Flint
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P225/60R T tiresyes
$27,220
P225/60R T tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,220
multi-link rear suspensionyes
front independent suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,220
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Research Similar Vehicles