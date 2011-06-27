  1. Home
Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs

More about the 2003 Crown Victoria
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG1818no
Total Seating665
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg16/23 mpgno
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.304/437 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.19 gal.19 gal.
Combined MPG1818no
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Torque272 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm272 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm287 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4900 rpm220 hp @ 4900 rpm239 hp @ 4900 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.40.3 ft.40.3 ft.
Valves161616
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)Single overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyesyes
Front center lap beltyesyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyesyes
Rear center lap beltyesyesyes
anti-theft alarm systemyesyesyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
element antennayesyesyes
AM/FM stereoyesyesyes
4 total speakersyesyesyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
remote trunk releaseyesyesyes
overhead console with storageyesnoyes
front seatback storageyesyesyes
cruise controlyesyesyes
front cupholdersyesyesyes
leather steering wheelyesnoyes
cargo netyesnoyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyesyesyes
Climate controlyesnoyes
Audio controls on steering wheelyesnoyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesnoyes
speed-proportional power steeringyesyesyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesnoyes
Rear floor matsyesyesyes
adjustable pedalsyesnoyes
front door pocketsyesyesyes
front and rear reading lightsyesnoyes
trunk lightyesyesyes
Air conditioningnoyesno
front reading lightsnoyesno
leather trim on shift knobnonoyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
1 one-touch power windowsyesyesyes
Power mirrorsyesyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesnoyes
Heated mirrorsyesyesyes
power door locksnoyesno
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
compassyesnoyes
clockyesyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
height adjustable passenger seatyesnoyes
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesnoyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyesyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyesnoyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.60.8 in.60.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyesyesyes
8 -way power driver seatyesyesyes
Front hip room57.1 in.57.1 in.57.1 in.
clothyesyesno
leathernonoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Rear head room37.9 in.37.9 in.37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.58.7 in.58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.39.6 in.39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.60.3 in.60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyesyes
folding center armrestyesyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Front track63.4 in.63.4 in.63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.212 in.212 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.56.8 in.56.8 in.
EPA interior volume132 cu.ft.132 cu.ft.132 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.114.7 in.114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.78.2 in.78.2 in.
Rear track65.6 in.65.6 in.65.6 in.
Curb weightno4057 lbs.no
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Exterior Colors
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Gold Ash Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Pearl Blue Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Light Flint
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
P225/60R T tiresyesyesno
inside mounted spare tireyesyesyes
Steel spare wheelyesyesyes
temporary spare tireyesyesno
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyesyesno
All season tiresyesyesyes
alloy wheelsyesnoyes
full wheel coversnoyesno
steel wheelsnoyesno
P235/55R H tiresnonoyes
fullsize non-matching spare tirenonoyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsnonoyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
multi-link rear suspensionyesyesyes
front independent suspensionyesyesyes
short and long arm front suspensionyesyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,780
Starting MSRP
$23,705
Starting MSRP
$29,645
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
