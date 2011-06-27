Used 2003 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|no
|Total Seating
|6
|6
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|16/23 mpg
|no
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304/437 mi.
|304/437 mi.
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|19 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|18
|no
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Torque
|272 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|272 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|287 lb-ft @ 4100 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|220 hp @ 4900 rpm
|220 hp @ 4900 rpm
|239 hp @ 4900 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.3 ft.
|40.3 ft.
|40.3 ft.
|Valves
|16
|16
|16
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Gas
|Gas
|Cam type
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Single overhead cam (sohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|V8
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|yes
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|yes
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Rear center lap belt
|yes
|yes
|yes
|anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|yes
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|element antenna
|yes
|yes
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|yes
|yes
|4 total speakers
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|remote trunk release
|yes
|yes
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|no
|yes
|front seatback storage
|yes
|yes
|yes
|cruise control
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front cupholders
|yes
|yes
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|cargo net
|yes
|no
|yes
|tilt-adjustable steering wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|no
|yes
|Audio controls on steering wheel
|yes
|no
|yes
|Dual illuminating vanity mirrors
|yes
|no
|yes
|speed-proportional power steering
|yes
|yes
|yes
|electrochromatic inside rearview mirror
|yes
|no
|yes
|Rear floor mats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|adjustable pedals
|yes
|no
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front and rear reading lights
|yes
|no
|yes
|trunk light
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Air conditioning
|no
|yes
|no
|front reading lights
|no
|yes
|no
|leather trim on shift knob
|no
|no
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|1 one-touch power windows
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Power mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|no
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|yes
|yes
|power door locks
|no
|yes
|no
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|compass
|yes
|no
|yes
|clock
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|42.5 in.
|Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|39.4 in.
|8 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|no
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar support
|yes
|no
|yes
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|60.8 in.
|split-bench front seats
|yes
|yes
|yes
|8 -way power driver seat
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|57.1 in.
|cloth
|yes
|yes
|no
|leather
|no
|no
|yes
|Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Rear head room
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|37.9 in.
|Rear hip Room
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|58.7 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|60.3 in.
|rear ventilation ducts
|yes
|yes
|yes
|folding center armrest
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Front track
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|63.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|20.6 cu.ft.
|20.6 cu.ft.
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|212 in.
|212 in.
|212 in.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|20.6 cu.ft.
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|56.8 in.
|EPA interior volume
|132 cu.ft.
|132 cu.ft.
|132 cu.ft.
|Wheel base
|114.7 in.
|114.7 in.
|114.7 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|78.2 in.
|78.2 in.
|Rear track
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|65.6 in.
|Curb weight
|no
|4057 lbs.
|no
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|P225/60R T tires
|yes
|yes
|no
|inside mounted spare tire
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Steel spare wheel
|yes
|yes
|yes
|temporary spare tire
|yes
|yes
|no
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|yes
|no
|All season tires
|yes
|yes
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|no
|yes
|full wheel covers
|no
|yes
|no
|steel wheels
|no
|yes
|no
|P235/55R H tires
|no
|no
|yes
|fullsize non-matching spare tire
|no
|no
|yes
|17 x 7.0 in. wheels
|no
|no
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|multi-link rear suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|front independent suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|short and long arm front suspension
|yes
|yes
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,780
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
|3 yr./ 36000 mi.
