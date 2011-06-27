Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)285/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque276 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower235 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
engine immobilizeryes
child seat anchorsyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Rear center lap beltyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
leather steering wheelyes
simulated wood trim on doorsyes
cargo netyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Climate controlyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
adjustable pedalsyes
front door pocketsyes
trunk lightyes
simulated wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
6 -way power driver seatyes
6 -way power passenger seatyes
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room57.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room37.9 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding center armrestyes
Measurements
Front track63.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity20.6 cu.ft.
Length212 in.
Curb weight3942 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
EPA interior volume132 cu.ft.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
Rear track65.3 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Aspen Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Matador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Light Ice Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Dark Denim Blue
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Medium Parchment
Tires & Wheels
P235/55R H tiresyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
