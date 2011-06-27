Used 2001 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Total Seating6
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304/437 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower220 hp @ 4750 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
2 front headrestsyes
Front center lap beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center lap beltyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Front disc / rear drum brakesyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Air conditioningyes
cruise controlyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
trunk lightyes
wood trim on dashyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
power door locksyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
split-bench front seatsyes
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room38 in.
Rear hip Room59 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Length212 in.
Width78.2 in.
Curb weight3917 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Spruce Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Wedgewood Blue Metallic
  • Arizona Beige Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Light Graphite
  • Medium Parchment
  • Dark Charcoal
  • Dark Denim Blue
Tires & Wheels
Steel spare wheelyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
P225/60R S tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
