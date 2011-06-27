  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria S Features & Specs

More about the 2000 Crown Victoria
Overview
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.0/437.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room59.0 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3917 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.7 in.
Width78.2 in.
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria S info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles