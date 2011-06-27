Used 2000 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|18
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|16/23 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|304.0/437.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|19.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|18
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.6 l
|Horsepower
|200 hp @ 4250 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.3 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.4 in.
|Front leg room
|42.5 in.
|Front hip room
|57.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|60.8 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|38.0 in.
|Rear hip Room
|59.0 in.
|Rear leg room
|39.6 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|60.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|212.0 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3917 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|20.6 cu.ft.
|Height
|56.8 in.
|Wheel base
|114.7 in.
|Width
|78.2 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
