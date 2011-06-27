Used 1997 Ford Crown Victoria LX Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Thistle
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Desert Violet
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
