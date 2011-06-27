Used 1997 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Ivory
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ultra White
  • Desert Violet
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
