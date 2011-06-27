Used 1997 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews
Best car value
When I first saw this car I passed it by, but after looking at a few other cars on the lot the dealer pointed it out to me, so I looked at it more closely; from that point on this car has grown on me. The car is super reliable, gets good gas mileage on the highway, and rides very comfortably. A/C is awesome too! Replaced headliner, ball joint and upgraded OEM stereo. Also had all windows tinted except windshield. Great value car, I love it!
Absolutely in love!
I've had mine for 5 years, my first car and I love it. It handles well, accelerates quickly and is spacious and comfy. I do routine maintenance and just enjoy it. Its truly a well built vehicle and is sturdy and reliable.
- Performance
- Comfort
- Value
Solid Choice
Its a solid, dependable and comfortable car. Bought it from my aunt and have had no problems. Surprisingly good fuel economy, I easily average between 22-25 mpg driving with a bit of a heavy foot. Power is good as well, has no problem passing and gets up to speed quickly. Transmission shifts smoothly and down the highway the car is quiet aside from some minor wind noise from the back driver's side window. Has an absoluely huge drunk and lots of interior space. A very easy car to drive but one that you can have a bit of fun with too.
p71 police interceptor
this car is a heck of a lot of fun. if you can get a used police car get one.people wont tailgate you and give you plenty of room on the freeway.police package gives you heavy duty frame,oil and trans coolers, and heavy duty suspension. plus long life silicone hoses.the only drawback is the interior but when you can insert a lincoln ls leather interior.all is good
best car ever!
It's the most fun driving experience with plenty of v8 power. I can't believe it's only 190 hp! Smooth driving, comfortable leather seats. I like how the dash board is all digital. Now I need to put a cd player that can match the green lighting. I bought it used with 84,000 miles. And it's still smell new!
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 1997 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner