Used 1997 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

Best car value racinchef , 02/07/2015 LX 4dr Sedan 7 of 7 people found this review helpful When I first saw this car I passed it by, but after looking at a few other cars on the lot the dealer pointed it out to me, so I looked at it more closely; from that point on this car has grown on me. The car is super reliable, gets good gas mileage on the highway, and rides very comfortably. A/C is awesome too! Replaced headliner, ball joint and upgraded OEM stereo. Also had all windows tinted except windshield. Great value car, I love it! Report Abuse

Absolutely in love! Crown Queen , 04/11/2016 S 4dr Sedan 3 of 4 people found this review helpful I've had mine for 5 years, my first car and I love it. It handles well, accelerates quickly and is spacious and comfy. I do routine maintenance and just enjoy it. Its truly a well built vehicle and is sturdy and reliable. Performance Comfort Value Report Abuse

Solid Choice yankeev8 , 03/17/2011 6 of 29 people found this review helpful Its a solid, dependable and comfortable car. Bought it from my aunt and have had no problems. Surprisingly good fuel economy, I easily average between 22-25 mpg driving with a bit of a heavy foot. Power is good as well, has no problem passing and gets up to speed quickly. Transmission shifts smoothly and down the highway the car is quiet aside from some minor wind noise from the back driver's side window. Has an absoluely huge drunk and lots of interior space. A very easy car to drive but one that you can have a bit of fun with too. Report Abuse

p71 police interceptor qunicy , 11/28/2003 6 of 38 people found this review helpful this car is a heck of a lot of fun. if you can get a used police car get one.people wont tailgate you and give you plenty of room on the freeway.police package gives you heavy duty frame,oil and trans coolers, and heavy duty suspension. plus long life silicone hoses.the only drawback is the interior but when you can insert a lincoln ls leather interior.all is good Report Abuse