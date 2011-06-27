  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria LX Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Crown Victoria
Overview
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 3250 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4250 rpm
Turning circle40.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Curb weight3780 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.6 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Dark Cypress-Gold Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Tangerine
  • Oxford White
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Mystic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Thistle
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Desert Violet
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Willow Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford Crown Victoria LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles