Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1995 Crown Victoria
4.8
17 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

excellent value

johnwaynedog, 12/09/2011
5 of 9 people found this review helpful

I'm 31 Very happy with my CV. Bought it a year ago with less than 80K, I now have over 110K. Set of bakes all around and minor issues. Around 30 mpg at 75-80 mph. Drove from Chicago to Ct back to Chicago then down to Houston and off to San Fransisco and back to Houston. Awesome gas milage, great storage, super reliable, and comfortable for excessive highway driving. I've owned tauras, plymouth, camaro, buick, sable, Olds, riviera, lincoln, yukon, f350, olds, subaru and this. No other car would I trust to do that voyage I did. Great value for a V8 Rear wheel drive. Gonna rock it till the wheels fall off or I hit mega millions.

Police Package

jeffery, 04/23/2009
4 of 22 people found this review helpful

This is the first car that i have ever owned and it has been nothing but good to me it was an old detective's car out of texas and for a huge car it is excelent on gas and the normal wear and tear is cheap compared to other domestic cars i would definitely buy another one.

The best car I have ever owned...

Stewie, 02/19/2007
3 of 21 people found this review helpful

The Crown Vic is the best car I have ever owned. I have had no major problems and it has always been a joy to drive. I have owned Chevys, an F150, Dodges, Mazdas, Hondas, Toyotas, and a Lexus and the Crown Victoria is the best, hands down.

Worth it

klaymoor, 09/07/2005
2 of 20 people found this review helpful

Excellent vehicle for the money.

Ford Crown Victoria For Comfort

Tom King, 05/30/2006
2 of 20 people found this review helpful

Runs good, rides good, quieter than similar cars, lasts longer. Good dependable transportation.

