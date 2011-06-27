Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

excellent value johnwaynedog , 12/09/2011 5 of 9 people found this review helpful I'm 31 Very happy with my CV. Bought it a year ago with less than 80K, I now have over 110K. Set of bakes all around and minor issues. Around 30 mpg at 75-80 mph. Drove from Chicago to Ct back to Chicago then down to Houston and off to San Fransisco and back to Houston. Awesome gas milage, great storage, super reliable, and comfortable for excessive highway driving. I've owned tauras, plymouth, camaro, buick, sable, Olds, riviera, lincoln, yukon, f350, olds, subaru and this. No other car would I trust to do that voyage I did. Great value for a V8 Rear wheel drive. Gonna rock it till the wheels fall off or I hit mega millions. Report Abuse

Police Package jeffery , 04/23/2009 4 of 22 people found this review helpful This is the first car that i have ever owned and it has been nothing but good to me it was an old detective's car out of texas and for a huge car it is excelent on gas and the normal wear and tear is cheap compared to other domestic cars i would definitely buy another one.

The best car I have ever owned... Stewie , 02/19/2007 3 of 21 people found this review helpful The Crown Vic is the best car I have ever owned. I have had no major problems and it has always been a joy to drive. I have owned Chevys, an F150, Dodges, Mazdas, Hondas, Toyotas, and a Lexus and the Crown Victoria is the best, hands down.

Worth it klaymoor , 09/07/2005 2 of 20 people found this review helpful Excellent vehicle for the money.