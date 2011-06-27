Used 1995 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)15/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)300.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Turning circle39.1 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Front hip room57.1 in.
Front shoulder room60.8 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear hip Room58.7 in.
Rear leg room39.6 in.
Rear shoulder room60.3 in.
Measurements
Length212.0 in.
Curb weight3762 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Ultra Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Black
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Black
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Vermillion Red
  • Teal Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
