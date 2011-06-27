Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG18
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG18
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room38.0 in.
Rear leg room39.7 in.
Measurements
Length212.4 in.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance Red
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra White
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
