Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs

Overview
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Drive Type: Rear wheel drive
Cylinders: V8
Combined MPG: 18
Drivetrain
Drive type: Rear wheel drive
Transmission: 4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy): 16/23 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy): 320.0/460.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity: 20.0 gal.
Combined MPG: 18
Fuel type: Regular unleaded
Engine
Torque: 260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine type: Gas
Base engine size: 4.6 l
Horsepower: 190 hp @ 4200 rpm
Cylinders: V8
Safety
head airbags: Not available
side-mounted airbags: Not available
Front Seats
Front head room: 39.4 in.
Front leg room: 42.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room: 38.0 in.
Rear leg room: 39.7 in.
Measurements
Length: 212.4 in.
Curb weight: 3776 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place: 20.6 cu.ft.
Height: 56.8 in.
Wheel base: 114.4 in.
Width: 77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Performance White
  • Performance Red
  • Vermillion
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Ultra Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Teal Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Black
  • Vermillion
  • Ultra Red
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Performance Red
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Oxford White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Ultra White
  • Black
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Opal Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Tint Red
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
