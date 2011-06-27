Used 1994 Ford Crown Victoria Consumer Reviews

My first car cv_crv , 07/07/2015 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful My crown vic is my first car and holds a special place in my heart, it even has a name: Victor. It was my grandpa's car, and when he died I had just turned 16 so I inherited the car, and it's served me well. I've put about 40,000 miles onto the car in the past 5 years, but I can't be sure because the odometer stopped working at 99,000 miles, and I think I've probably put on another 10k since then. I've had to replace the alternator and starter as well as every window motor, but other than that the car has been incredibly reliable. Oh and the rearview mirror fell off. My only complaint is the gas guzzling, that v8 burns through gas like no ones business. Report Abuse

Large older reliable car. Ron , 01/04/2017 LX 4dr Sedan 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I have owned two of these,very dependable.Good visibility,Engine and transmission very reliable,engines can last up to 200k to300k if you change the oil regularly. Try to find a later model with electronic fuel injection.The cars made from 1979 to early 80tys have carburetor issues and cost a whopping $800 to replace !! Choke and throttle issues on both cars. Plenty of room in front ,very easy access.Gas hogs around town.Large outer body so not very nimble.Easy to find parts for and low initial cost.If you want a cheap reliable older car this is it,they will last a long time if you maintain them.Will seat 6 people but rear seat leg room limited.Caution 1995 through 2001 have plastic intake manifolds these ALWAYS CRACK costs over $800 to replace so if you want to buy one these made those years ask owner if it was replaced for I guarantee you it will fail at some point.I traded in car these have low trade in value because of older design. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Dad's old car Jeff , 08/24/2009 5 of 30 people found this review helpful At 87 years old my Dad decided he had to stop driving and offered me a deal on his Crown Vic LX which he had since new. I had driven it before and liked it although the Champagne color didn't please me or my wife. After 5 years I love it, she hates it. We moved from CA to ME and had it shipped since it had no mileage to speak of. Performance it great, gas mileage is good, and comfort can't be beat. I want another one but doesn't look good for me. Great car! Report Abuse

1994 Ford Crown Victoria MLF , 08/30/2002 1 of 21 people found this review helpful This is my first car. I paid $2000 from it in September of 2002, and it only has 65,000 on it! Nice big car. Lots of power from the V8. Needs some minor interior design improvements, but is loaded with comforts, and just the standard Crown Victoria model comes nicely equipped. And, with my car being black, many people mistake me for a police officer! It's nice when people slow down and switch lanes! Report Abuse