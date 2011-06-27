Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG19
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)320.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG19
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4600 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Height56.8 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Length212.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Curb weight3776 lbs.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Reef Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Cayman Pearl Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Oxford White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Medium Cranberry Metallic
  • Clear Crystal Blue Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Performance Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Seafoam Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Teal Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Dark Cranberry Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Medium Aquamarine Pearl Metallic
  • Crystal Blue Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
