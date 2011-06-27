  1. Home
Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

5(52%)4(39%)3(4%)2(0%)1(5%)
4.3
23 reviews
Keeps going and going

brianvicars, 11/16/2012
1 of 2 people found this review helpful

236,000 miles and just keeps going. Bought it new in '93 loaded. Still gets good mileage and passes smog test every two years. Hope to keep it many more years.

Report Abuse

Bad valve seals

bill, 09/17/2010
3 of 24 people found this review helpful

Bought it used with 50,000. the valve seals went bad at 150,000. Dropped in a ford remanufactured engine and now has 210,000. Radio wend bad and have replace all window motors - TWICE! mileage on a trip was 30 on the old engine, only 27 on the new one, but the new one has much more pep. go figure. Great car, if I find another good used one, I'll buy it and put it on blocks.

Report Abuse

U.S. Cruiser with Beast under hood.

quoizimoto, 06/26/2002
1 of 16 people found this review helpful

Closing in on 600 000 miles (2nd engine). Rebuilt tranny twice. Experiencing some electrical problems on accessories. Last vehicle was an 84 Chevy Caprice retired after 400 000 miles - 305 V8.

Report Abuse

PIG IN SNOW

maarilyn, 10/01/2002
1 of 17 people found this review helpful

OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS I HAVE HAD NOTHING BUT CROWN VICS BUT AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED IT IS A PIG IN BAD WEATHER?? EVERY YEAR THEY CLAIM TO FIX THAT PROBLEM, BUT NEVER DO. MY SON JUST TOTALLED THE CAR LAST WEEK, ALTHOUGH HE WAS NOT SPEEDING, IT WAS RAINING AND THE CAR FISHTAILED WHEN HE STEPPED ON THE BRAKES!

Report Abuse

So impressed!

Kman, 07/21/2009
1 of 20 people found this review helpful

After borrowing, then owning, this car for over a decade, I just had to write a review! The Crown is super smooth, has excellent acceleration, is pretty nimble for being so big, EXTREMELY RELIABLE, has pretty good gas mileage, and is VERY comfortable. Why bother writing a review on a 1993 car in 2009? Because it deserves it. Bought it with over 60k in 1996, and have put nearly 300k MORE MILES on it since. Only had to call AAA once in all these years! And that was for something I should have replaced a long time before that! I have gotten 28 mpg highway, and still get 25 mpg. I used to take naps in there it was so comfortable. To top it off, it is quick - even from 0-69 mph!

Report Abuse
See all Crown Victorias for sale

