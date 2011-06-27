Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews
Keeps going and going
236,000 miles and just keeps going. Bought it new in '93 loaded. Still gets good mileage and passes smog test every two years. Hope to keep it many more years.
Bad valve seals
Bought it used with 50,000. the valve seals went bad at 150,000. Dropped in a ford remanufactured engine and now has 210,000. Radio wend bad and have replace all window motors - TWICE! mileage on a trip was 30 on the old engine, only 27 on the new one, but the new one has much more pep. go figure. Great car, if I find another good used one, I'll buy it and put it on blocks.
U.S. Cruiser with Beast under hood.
Closing in on 600 000 miles (2nd engine). Rebuilt tranny twice. Experiencing some electrical problems on accessories. Last vehicle was an 84 Chevy Caprice retired after 400 000 miles - 305 V8.
PIG IN SNOW
OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS I HAVE HAD NOTHING BUT CROWN VICS BUT AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED IT IS A PIG IN BAD WEATHER?? EVERY YEAR THEY CLAIM TO FIX THAT PROBLEM, BUT NEVER DO. MY SON JUST TOTALLED THE CAR LAST WEEK, ALTHOUGH HE WAS NOT SPEEDING, IT WAS RAINING AND THE CAR FISHTAILED WHEN HE STEPPED ON THE BRAKES!
So impressed!
After borrowing, then owning, this car for over a decade, I just had to write a review! The Crown is super smooth, has excellent acceleration, is pretty nimble for being so big, EXTREMELY RELIABLE, has pretty good gas mileage, and is VERY comfortable. Why bother writing a review on a 1993 car in 2009? Because it deserves it. Bought it with over 60k in 1996, and have put nearly 300k MORE MILES on it since. Only had to call AAA once in all these years! And that was for something I should have replaced a long time before that! I have gotten 28 mpg highway, and still get 25 mpg. I used to take naps in there it was so comfortable. To top it off, it is quick - even from 0-69 mph!
Sponsored cars related to the Crown Victoria
Related Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner