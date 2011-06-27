Used 1993 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

Keeps going and going brianvicars , 11/16/2012 1 of 2 people found this review helpful 236,000 miles and just keeps going. Bought it new in '93 loaded. Still gets good mileage and passes smog test every two years. Hope to keep it many more years. Report Abuse

Bad valve seals bill , 09/17/2010 3 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought it used with 50,000. the valve seals went bad at 150,000. Dropped in a ford remanufactured engine and now has 210,000. Radio wend bad and have replace all window motors - TWICE! mileage on a trip was 30 on the old engine, only 27 on the new one, but the new one has much more pep. go figure. Great car, if I find another good used one, I'll buy it and put it on blocks.

U.S. Cruiser with Beast under hood. quoizimoto , 06/26/2002 1 of 16 people found this review helpful Closing in on 600 000 miles (2nd engine). Rebuilt tranny twice. Experiencing some electrical problems on accessories. Last vehicle was an 84 Chevy Caprice retired after 400 000 miles - 305 V8.

PIG IN SNOW maarilyn , 10/01/2002 1 of 17 people found this review helpful OVER THE LAST 15 YEARS I HAVE HAD NOTHING BUT CROWN VICS BUT AM I THE ONLY ONE THAT NOTICED IT IS A PIG IN BAD WEATHER?? EVERY YEAR THEY CLAIM TO FIX THAT PROBLEM, BUT NEVER DO. MY SON JUST TOTALLED THE CAR LAST WEEK, ALTHOUGH HE WAS NOT SPEEDING, IT WAS RAINING AND THE CAR FISHTAILED WHEN HE STEPPED ON THE BRAKES!