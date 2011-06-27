  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Crown Victoria
  4. Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria LX Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Crown Victoria
Overview
See Crown Victoria Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG20
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.
Measurements
Length212.4 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cranberry
  • Dark Cranberry
  • Medium Mocha
  • Mocha Frost
  • Twilight Blue
  • White
  • Titanium Frost
  • Black
  • Medium Titanium
  • Amethyst Frost
  • Medium Regatta Blue
See Crown Victoria Inventory

Related Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria LX info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles