Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria Sedan Consumer Reviews

One of Ford's Best Engines J. Smith , 01/26/2016 LX 4dr Sedan 2 of 2 people found this review helpful Incredible engine; 4.6 2v; one of Ford's best! Car is nice and heavy and can still climb a mountain highway, in the snow. The car itself is almost 25yrs old and may be one of the greatest purchases I've ever made. Great car; built like a tank. Tthe engine has somewhere between 250,000 (if rebuilt) -450,000+ (if original) miles on it. Insurance and parts are super cheap and maintenance (for the most part), is super easy! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Won't die gibby , 07/08/2008 2 of 24 people found this review helpful Well i bought my Crown Vic last summer and have bagged it to its limits aka ramped it, lots of drifting and gravel drifting, racing where it has hit the rev limiter countless times. The only thing that I have had to do to is change the tires a couple of times, an oil change and changed the brakes. These cars are awesome. The only bad thing is that the body will fall apart before the engine does. Mine has 280k km on it and still goes on road trips and is reliable! Report Abuse

Great for road trips. CrownVicsRock , 06/29/2005 2 of 24 people found this review helpful Bought it used at 14,000 miles for $3500. It used to belong to an old lady who only took it out for short drives, but it was well maintained - no major problems ever. Very comfortable and spacious. Moved myself and all my belongings from Seattle to NYC (the trunk is huge!). Bonus: it looks like a cop car, so people get out of your way all the time. (It's only annoying when they get paranoid and drive extra slow thinking you're about to pull them over.) Report Abuse

Buy the Crown Victoria Stingray61 , 09/26/2002 1 of 18 people found this review helpful This car rides nicer than any other car I have ever owned including other Crown Victoria's. Nice body style this year. I like it better than the bigger boxy type styles. Report Abuse