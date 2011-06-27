Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
CylindersV8V8V8
Combined MPG202020
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel driveRear wheel driveRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic4-speed automatic4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg17/24 mpg17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)340.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.340.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity20.0 gal.20.0 gal.20.0 gal.
Combined MPG202020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm260 lb-ft @ 3200 rpm
Base engine typeGasGasGas
Base engine size4.6 l4.6 l4.6 l
Horsepower190 hp @ 4200 rpm190 hp @ 4200 rpm190 hp @ 4200 rpm
CylindersV8V8V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.4 in.39.4 in.39.4 in.
Front leg room42.5 in.42.5 in.42.5 in.
Measurements
Length212.4 in.212.4 in.212.4 in.
Curb weight3748 lbs.3850 lbs.3748 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.20.6 cu.ft.
Height56.7 in.56.7 in.56.7 in.
Wheel base114.4 in.114.4 in.114.4 in.
Width77.8 in.77.8 in.77.8 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Cranberry
  • Dark Cranberry
  • Medium Mocha
  • Mocha Frost
  • Twilight Blue
  • White
  • Titanium Frost
  • Black
  • Medium Titanium
