Used 1992 Ford Crown Victoria for Sale Near Me

** LEATHER SEATS ** **NON-SMOKER** ** AUTOMATIC ** ** KEYLESS ENTRY ** ** POWER DRIVER SEAT ** ** GREAT FIRST CAR **. 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 4.6L 8-Cylinder SFI SOHC 17/25 City/Highway MPG

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 6 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Title issue reported Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2002 Ford Crown Victoria LX Sport with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 15 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2FAFP74W02X103135

Stock: R2005278A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

