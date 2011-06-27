Used 2000 Ford Contour SE Sport Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.0/405.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.0 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.3 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length184.6 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Deep Navy Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Medium Steel Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Harvest Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Cabernet Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Chestnut Clearcoat Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Midnight Blue
  • Graystone
