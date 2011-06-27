  1. Home
Used 1997 Ford Contour SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.4 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Denim Blue Metallic
  • Vermont Green
  • Ultra White
  • Performance White Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Performance White
  • Thistle
  • Pacific Green Pearl Metallic
  • Toreador Red Metallic
  • Aquamarine Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Arctic Green Metallic
  • Ebony Satin Metallic
  • Alpine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Toreador Red Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Violet
  • Bright Amber Pearl
  • Black
  • Boysenberry Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Aztec Gold Metallic
  • Medium Wedgewood Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Prairie Tan Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Light Saddle Metallic
  • Ivory
  • Royal Plum Pearl Metallic
  • Light Pine Green Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
