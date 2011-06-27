  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Contour
  4. Used 1996 Ford Contour
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1996 Ford Contour GL Features & Specs

More about the 1996 Contour
More about the 1996 Contour
Overview
See Contour Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Willow Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Midnight Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Champagne Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Teal Clearcoat Metallic
See Contour Inventory

Related Used 1996 Ford Contour GL info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles