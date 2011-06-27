Used 1996 Ford Contour Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1996 Contour
Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG252225
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg18/28 mpg21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/449.5 mi.261.0/406.0 mi.304.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG252225
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 6250 rpm125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle36.5 ft.37.3 ft.36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.2769 lbs.2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.106.5 in.106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.69.1 in.69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Vibrant White Clearcoat
  • Portofino Blue Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Pacific Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Willow Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Desert Violet Clearcoat Metallic
  • Moonlight Blue Clearcoat Metallic
