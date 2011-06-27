  1. Home
Used 1995 Ford Contour SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/26 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/377.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower170 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
