Used 1995 Ford Contour Features & Specs

Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Combined MPG252125
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)21/31 mpg18/26 mpg21/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)304.5/449.5 mi.261.0/377.0 mi.304.5/449.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.14.5 gal.14.5 gal.
Combined MPG252125
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm165 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm130 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.5 l2.0 l
Horsepower125 hp @ 5500 rpm170 hp @ 6250 rpm125 hp @ 5500 rpm
Turning circle37.3 ft.37.3 ft.36.5 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersInline 4V6Inline 4
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.39.0 in.39.0 in.
Front leg room42.4 in.42.4 in.42.4 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.50.7 in.50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.53.9 in.53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.7 in.36.7 in.36.7 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.45.5 in.45.5 in.
Rear leg room34.3 in.34.3 in.34.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.3 in.53.3 in.53.3 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.183.9 in.183.9 in.
Curb weight2769 lbs.2769 lbs.2769 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.54.5 in.54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.106.5 in.106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.69.1 in.69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Ultra Red
  • Vermillion Red
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Oxford White
  • Black
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Ultra Violet Pearl Metallic
  • Red Nightmist Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Portofino Pearl Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Portofino Blue Metallic
  • Light Willow Metallic
  • Chrome Yellow
  • Light Medium Aubergine Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Silver Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Graphite Metallic
  • Midnight Red Pearl Metallic
  • Performance White
  • Medium Opal Metallic
  • Deep Iris Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Brite Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Indigo Blue Metallic
  • Sunrise Red Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Lapis Pearl Metallic
  • Deep Jewel Green Pearl Metallic
  • Vermillion Red
  • Laser Red Metallic Tint
  • Desert Coral Metallic
  • Medium Willow Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Midnight Teal Pearl Metallic
  • Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Teal Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Bright Calypso Green Metallic
  • Medium Berry Pearl Metallic
  • Pumice Pearl Metallic
  • Ultra White
  • Light Evergreen Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Bronze Nightmist Pearl Metallic
