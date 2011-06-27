Used 2000 Ford Contour SVT Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine Type: Gas
Transmission: 5-speed manual
Drive Type: Front wheel drive
Cylinders: V6
Combined MPG: 21
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)261.0/391.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.5 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 5500 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l
Horsepower200 hp @ 6600 rpm
Turning circle40.0 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room39.0 in.
Front leg room43.0 in.
Front hip room50.7 in.
Front shoulder room53.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room35.0 in.
Rear hip Room45.5 in.
Rear leg room25.0 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
Measurements
Length183.9 in.
Curb weight3126 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place13.9 cu.ft.
Height54.5 in.
Wheel base106.5 in.
Width69.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Silver Frost Clearcoat Metallic
  • Toreador Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • Tropic Green Clearcoat Metallic
  • Black Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Prairie Tan
  • Midnight Blue
