Used 1998 Ford Contour SVT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Front wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V6
|Combined MPG
|21
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Front wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|17/26 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|246.5/377.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|14.5 gal.
|Combined MPG
|21
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|167 lb-ft @ 5625 rpm
|Base engine size
|2.5 l
|Horsepower
|195 hp @ 6625 rpm
|Turning circle
|40.0 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|39.0 in.
|Front leg room
|42.4 in.
|Front hip room
|50.7 in.
|Front shoulder room
|53.9 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|36.8 in.
|Rear hip Room
|45.5 in.
|Rear leg room
|34.4 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|53.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|183.9 in.
|Maximum towing capacity
|1000 lbs.
|Curb weight
|3068 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|13.9 cu.ft.
|Height
|54.5 in.
|Wheel base
|106.5 in.
|Width
|69.1 in.
