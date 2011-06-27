  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Hybrid
  4. Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium Features & Specs

More about the 2018 C-Max Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$27,175
See C-Max Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,175
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/38 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.0/513.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,175
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Exterior Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$27,175
100 watts stereo outputyes
Sony premium brand speakersyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
USB connectionyes
9 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$27,175
hands-free entryyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation Systemyes
Stainless Steel Door-Scuff Platesyes
Cargo Management Packageyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$27,175
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,175
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
leatheryes
Front head room41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Maximum cargo capacity52.6 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight3640 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height63.9 in.
EPA interior volume124.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Exterior Colors
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Shadow Black
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat
  • Blue Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$27,175
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,175
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,175
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See C-Max Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2018 Ford C-Max Hybrid Titanium info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles