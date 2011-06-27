  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford C-Max Hybrid
  4. Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid Features & Specs

More about the 2014 C-Max Hybrid
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,170
See C-Max Hybrid Inventory
Starting MSRP
$27,170
See C-Max Hybrid Inventory
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG4040
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/37 mpg42/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.0/499.5 mi.567.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.13.5 gal.
Combined MPG4040
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves1616
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
electronic brakeforce distributionyesyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyesyes
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemnoyes
front fog/driving lightsnoyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Winter Packageyesno
Equipment Group 203Ayesno
Equipment Group 202Ayesno
Equipment Group 201Ayesno
Equipment Group 200Ayesno
Exterior Protection Packageyesyes
Interior Protection Packageyesyes
Equipment Group 302Anoyes
Equipment Group 303Anoyes
Equipment Group 300Anoyes
Equipment Group 301Anoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
mast antennayesyes
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersyesyes
memory card slotnoyes
video monitornoyes
satellite radio satellite radionoyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio servicenoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
cargo area lightyesyes
Climate controlyesyes
110V cargo area power outlet(s)yesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
Rear floor matsyesyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
front door pocketsyesyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyesyes
keyless ignitionnoyes
rear parking sensorsnoyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirrornoyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)noyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Power mirrorsyesyes
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksyesno
Heated mirrorsyesyes
hands-free entrynoyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Cargo Management Systemyesyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
low fuel level warningyesyes
clockyesyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyesno
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyesyes
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
clothyesno
multi-level heating passenger seatnoyes
multi-level heating driver seatnoyes
10 -way power driver seatnoyes
leathernoyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
folding with storage center armrestyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Full Vehicle Car Coveryesyes
Keyless Entry Keypadyesno
Power Panorama Roofyesyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Front track60.5 in.60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.6 cu.ft.52.6 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.173.6 in.
Curb weight3607 lbs.3607 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.24.5 cu.ft.
Height63.9 in.63.9 in.
EPA interior volume124.2 cu.ft.124.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Rear track60.4 in.60.4 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Exterior Colors
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Ice Storm Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tricoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Oxford White
  • Ice Storm Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tricoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black w/Sterling Stone Insert, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone w/Medium Dark Stone Surround, cloth
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
All season tiresyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyes
P225/50R17 tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
multi-link rear suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyesyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,170
Starting MSRP
$27,170
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See C-Max Hybrid InventorySee C-Max Hybrid Inventory

Related Used 2014 Ford C-Max Hybrid info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles