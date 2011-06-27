  1. Home
Used 2013 Ford C-Max Hybrid SEL Features & Specs

More about the 2013 C-Max Hybrid
Overview
Engine TypeHybrid
$27,080
Engine TypeHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG40
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Drive typeFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$27,080
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)42/37 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)567.0/499.5 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.5 gal.
Combined MPG40
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves16
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$27,080
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front fog/driving lightsyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
Rear multi-adjustable headrestsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Equipment Group 302Ayes
Equipment Group 303Ayes
Equipment Group 300Ayes
Equipment Group 301Ayes
Exterior Protection Packageyes
Interior Protection Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
memory card slotyes
$27,080
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
video monitoryes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
alloy and leather trim on shift knobyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
rear parking sensorsyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
Rear floor matsyes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
front door pocketsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
$27,080
hands-free entryyes
Power mirrorsyes
4 one-touch power windowsyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Cargo Management Systemyes
Instrumentation
compassyes
$27,080
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Front head room41.0 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.
multi-level heating driver seatyes
Front leg room43.1 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
10 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.3 in.
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Rear head room39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Power Panorama Roofyes
Full Vehicle Car Coveryes
Measurements
Front track60.5 in.
$27,080
Front track60.5 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.3 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.
Curb weight3607 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.5 cu.ft.
Height63.9 in.
EPA interior volume124.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.
Width72.0 in.
Rear track60.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
$27,080
Exterior Colors
  • White Platinum Metallic Tricoat
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Tuxedo Black Metallic
  • Blue Candy Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Sterling Grey Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Ice Storm Metallic
  • Oxford White
Interior Colors
  • Charcoal Black, leather
  • Medium Dark Stone, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyes
$27,080
All season tiresyes
17 in. wheelsyes
P225/50R17 tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$27,080
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$27,080
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
