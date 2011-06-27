  1. Home
Used 2017 Ford C-Max Energi Features & Specs

More about the 2017 C-Max Energi
Overview
Starting MSRP
$30,120
Engine TypeHybridHybrid
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Combined MPG3939
Total Seating55
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
TransmissionContinuously variable-speed automaticContinuously variable-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity14.0 gal.14.0 gal.
Combined MPG3939
Fuel typeElectric fuelElectric fuel
Engine
Torque129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm129 lb-ft @ 4000 rpm
Base engine size2.0 l2.0 l
Horsepower188 hp @ 6000 rpm188 hp @ 6000 rpm
Valves1616
Base engine typeHybridHybrid
Valve timingVariableVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)Double overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4Inline 4
Safety
4-wheel ABSyesyes
Rear door child safety locksyesyes
Turn signal mirrorsyesyes
daytime running lightsyesyes
engine immobilizeryesyes
front fog/driving lightsyesno
Rear center 3-point beltyesyes
post-collision safety systemyesyes
child seat anchorsyesyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyesyes
front and rear head airbagsyesyes
stability controlyesyes
Emergency braking assistyesyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyesyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyesyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyesyes
2 front headrestsyesyes
3 rear headrestsyesyes
dusk sensing headlampsyesyes
auto delay off headlampsyesyes
tire pressure monitoringyesyes
traction controlyesyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyesyes
Packages
Exterior Protection Packageyesyes
Equipment Group 501Ayesno
Equipment Group 500Ayesno
Interior Protection Packageyesyes
Equipment Group 401Anoyes
Equipment Group 402Anoyes
Equipment Group 400Anoyes
Cold Weather Packagenoyes
In-Car Entertainment
Sony premium brand speakersyesno
video monitoryesno
mast antennayesyes
100 watts stereo outputyesno
AM/FM stereoyesyes
speed sensitive volume controlyesyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyesyes
satellite radio satellite radioyesyes
6 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyesyes
USB connectionyesyes
9 total speakersyesno
radio data systemyesyes
6 total speakersnoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyesyes
overhead console with storageyesyes
front seatback storageyesyes
cruise controlyesyes
keyless ignitionyesno
Climate controlyesyes
turn signal in mirrorsyesyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyesyes
front and rear cupholdersyesyes
rear parking sensorsyesno
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryesno
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyesyes
electric power steeringyesyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyesyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yesno
front door pocketsyesyes
interior air filtrationyesyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyesno
4 one-touch power windowsyesyes
Heated mirrorsyesyes
remote keyless power door locksnoyes
Interior Options
Stainless Steel Door-Scuff Platesyesyes
Voice-Activated Touchscreen Navigation Systemyesyes
Instrumentation
clockyesyes
compassyesyes
external temperature displayyesyes
trip computeryesyes
tachometeryesyes
Front Seats
bucket front seatsyesyes
height adjustable passenger seatyesno
multi-level heating driver seatyesno
Front leg room40.4 in.40.4 in.
leatheryesno
Front head room41.0 in.41.0 in.
8 -way power passenger seatyesno
height adjustable driver seatyesyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyesno
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesyes
Front shoulder room55.9 in.55.9 in.
8 -way power driver seatyesyes
Passenger seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyesno
Front hip room54.3 in.54.3 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentnoyes
clothnoyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.4 in.39.4 in.
Rear hip Room51.9 in.51.9 in.
Rear leg room36.5 in.36.5 in.
Rear shoulder room55.2 in.55.2 in.
rear ventilation ductsyesyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyesyes
folding center armrestyesyes
Exterior Options
Panoramic Fixed Glass Roofyesyes
Charge Port Door Graphicyesyes
Charge Cord Bagyesyes
Keyless Entry Keypadnoyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity42.8 cu.ft.42.8 cu.ft.
Length173.6 in.173.6 in.
Curb weight3899 lbs.3899 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place19.2 cu.ft.19.2 cu.ft.
Height63.8 in.63.8 in.
EPA interior volume118.9 cu.ft.118.9 cu.ft.
Wheel base104.3 in.104.3 in.
Width72.0 in.72.0 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Shadow Black
  • Magnetic Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Kona Blue Metallic
  • White Platinum Metallic Tri-coat
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • White Gold Metallic
  • Ruby Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Medium Light Stone, leather
  • Charcoal Black, leather
Tires & Wheels
All season tiresyesyes
17 in. wheelsyesyes
P225/50R17 tiresyesyes
alloy wheelsyesno
painted alloy wheelsnoyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyesyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryesyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Hybrid Component8 yr./ 100000 mi.8 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.5 yr./ 60000 mi.
