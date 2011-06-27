2022 Ford Bronco Base Specs & Features
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,245
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|Total Seating
|5
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|automatic locking hubs
|yes
|electronic hi-lo gear selection
|yes
|part time 4WD
|yes
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|10-speed shiftable automatic
|Fuel & MPG
|Combined MPG
|18 mpg
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|18/18 mpg
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.8 gal.
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (recommended)
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|374.4/374.4 mi.
|Engine
|direct injection
|yes
|Base engine size
|2.3 l
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|Inline 4
|Horsepower
|300 hp @ 5,700 rpm
|Torque
|325 lb-ft @ 3,400 rpm
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Valves
|16
|Towing & Hauling
|Max Towing Capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Safety
|2 front headrests
|yes
|3 rear headrests
|yes
|LED headlamp
|yes
|auto delay off headlamps
|yes
|child seat anchors
|yes
|daytime running lights
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|dusk sensing headlamps
|yes
|emergency braking preparation
|yes
|front and rear head airbags
|yes
|post-collision safety system
|yes
|pre-collision safety system
|yes
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|Rear center 3-point belt
|yes
|Rear door child safety locks
|yes
|Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakes
|yes
|Packages
|Sasquatch Package
|+$4,995
|Standard Package 101A
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
|3 Months of provided satellite radio service
|yes
|6 total speakers
|yes
|USB connection
|yes
|USB with external media control
|yes
|satellite radio satellite radio
|yes
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
|cruise control
|yes
|electric power steering
|yes
|front and rear cupholders
|yes
|keyless ignition
|yes
|overhead console with storage
|yes
|rear view camera
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
|yes
|interior air filtration
|yes
|Dual vanity mirrors
|yes
|Single zone front air conditioning
|yes
|Power Feature
|2 one-touch power windows
|yes
|remote keyless power door locks
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Interior Options
|Cargo Net Kit
|+$30
|Cargo Area Protector
|+$120
|Safe Deposit - Console Lock Box
|+$390
|Storage - Roof Bag, Second Row Panel
|+$180
|Auxiliary Switches w/Pre-Run Accessory Wires
|+$195
|Cargo Area Storage - Drawer
|+$780
|Cargo Area Storage - Fixed Lid
|+$640
|Cargo Area Storage - Raised Lid
|+$730
|Keyless Entry Keypad
|+$110
|Front and Rear Floor Liners
|+$160
|Cargo Area Rug
|+$100
|Upgraded Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats
|+$160
|Instrumentation
|clock
|yes
|compass
|yes
|external temperature display
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|Front Seat Dimensions
|6 -way manual driver seat adjustments
|yes
|6 -way manual passenger seat adjustment
|yes
|bucket front seats
|yes
|cloth
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable passenger seat
|yes
|Front head room
|43.3 in.
|Front hip room
|55.9 in.
|Front leg room
|43.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|57.1 in.
|Rear Seat Dimensions
|reclining rear seats
|yes
|Rear head room
|41.1 in.
|Rear hip Room
|54.8 in.
|Rear leg room
|36.3 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|56.5 in.
|Split-folding rear seatback
|yes
|Exterior Options
|Front License Plate Bracket
|yes
|Brush Guard
|+$300
|Cockpit Cover
|+$330
|Slide-Out Tailgate
|+$600
|Wheel Lock Kit
|+$90
|Body Armor - Protective Moldings
|+$500
|Carbonized Gray Molded-In-Color Hard Top
|+$695
|Top, Retractable - Full Twill Soft
|+$2,480
|Top, Retractable - Front Row Twill Soft
|+$1,390
|Tonneau Cover - Soft
|+$160
|Top - Bimini Mesh Shade
|+$350
|Fender Flare Kit - Base Style, Steel
|+$520
|Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)
|yes
|Top - Bimini Soft Canvas
|+$390
|Door Storage Bags
|+$350
|Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags
|+$350
|Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars
|+$365
|Front and Rear Splash Guards
|+$220
|Paint Protection Film
|+$295
|Body Appearance Kit
|+$1,790
|Tailgate Table
|+$310
|Doors - Tube II
|+$1,360
|Front Bumper - Ford Performance Heavy-Duty Modular
|+$825
|Dimensions
|Angle of approach
|35.5 degrees
|Angle of departure
|29.7 degrees
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|38.3 cu.ft.
|Curb weight
|4,509 lbs.
|Height
|73.0 in.
|Length
|189.4 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|83.0 cu.ft.
|Maximum towing capacity
|3,500 lbs.
|Overall Width with Mirrors
|86.2 in.
|Overall Width without Mirrors
|75.9 in.
|Wheel base
|116.1 in.
|Colors
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
|fullsize matching spare tire
|yes
|outside rear mounted spare tire
|yes
|painted steel wheels
|yes
|16 x 7.0 in. wheels
|yes
|All season tires
|yes
|P255/70R16 tires
|yes
|Suspension
|front independent suspension
|yes
|Stabilizer bar stabilizer bar
|yes
|Warranty
|Basic
|3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
|Drivetrain
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Roadside
|5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
|Rust
|5 yr./ unlimited mi.
