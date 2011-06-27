  1. Home
2022 Ford Bronco Wildtrak Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$49,475
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)353.6/353.6 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower330 hp @ 5,250 rpm
Torque415 lb-ft @ 3,100 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Mid Package 352Ayes
High Package 353A +$1,295
Lux Package 354A +$3,590
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net Kit +$30
Cargo Area Protector +$120
Safe Deposit - Console Lock Box +$390
Storage - Roof Bag, Second Row Panel +$180
Connected Built-In Navigation +$695
Leather-Trimmed/Vinyl Seats - Medium Sandstone w/Black Onyx +$2,195
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Cargo Area Rug +$100
Upgraded Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats +$160
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Brush Guard +$300
Towing Capability +$595
Cockpit Cover +$330
Slide-Out Tailgate +$600
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Body Armor - Protective Moldings +$500
Powder Coated Tube Steps +$395
Carbonized Gray Molded-In-Color Hard Top +$695
Top, Retractable - Full Twill Soft +$2,480
Top, Retractable - Front Row Twill Soft +$1,390
Tonneau Cover - Soft +$160
Top - Bimini Mesh Shade +$350
Full Vehicle Steel Bash Plates +$395
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Top - Bimini Soft Canvas +$390
Door Storage Bags +$350
Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags +$350
Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars +$365
Paint Protection Film +$295
Wildtrak Bodyside Graphic +$520
Tailgate Table +$310
Doors - Tube II +$1,360
Front Bumper - Ford Performance Heavy-Duty Modular +$825
Dimensions
Angle of approach43.2 degrees
Angle of departure37.0 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,661 lbs.
Height73.0 in.
Length189.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Area 51
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cactus Gray
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Eruption Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Sandstone w/Black Onyx, cloth
  • Medium Sandstone w/Black Onyx, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
