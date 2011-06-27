  1. Home
2022 Ford Bronco Big Bend Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$34,580
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower300 hp @ 5,700 rpm
Torque325 lb-ft @ 3,400 rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sasquatch Package +$6,590
Standard Package 221Ayes
Mid Package 222A +$1,495
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Net Kit +$30
Cargo Area Protector +$120
Safe Deposit - Console Lock Box +$390
Auxiliary Switches w/Pre-Run Accessory Wires +$195
Connected Built-In Navigation +$695
Cargo Area Storage - Fixed Lid +$640
Cargo Area Storage - Trunk +$530
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Cargo Area Rug +$100
Upgraded Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats +$160
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
32" Spare Tire Cover #1 - Abstract Bronco +$90
Brush Guard +$300
32" Spare Tire Cover #2 - Bronco 66 +$90
32" Spare Tire Cover #5 - Ford TG Stamping +$90
Towing Capability +$595
Cockpit Cover +$330
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Body Armor - Protective Moldings +$500
LED Headlamps w/LED Signature Lighting +$795
Powder Coated Tube Steps +$395
Top, Retractable - Full Twill Soft +$2,480
Top, Retractable - Front Row Twill Soft +$1,390
Top - Bimini Mesh Shade +$350
Fender Flare Kit - Base Style, Steel +$520
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Top - Bimini Soft Canvas +$390
Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags +$350
Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars +$365
Front and Rear Splash Guards +$220
Paint Protection Film +$295
Body Appearance Kit +$1,790
Tailgate Table +$310
Doors - Tube I +$850
Front Bumper - Ford Performance Heavy-Duty Modular +$825
Dimensions
Angle of approach35.5 degrees
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,319 lbs.
Height71.9 in.
Length173.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Area 51
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cactus Gray
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Eruption Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Medium Sandstone w/Black Onyx, cloth
  • Dark Space Gray w/Black Onyx, cloth
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P255/75R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
