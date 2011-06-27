  1. Home
2022 Ford Bronco Badlands Specs & Features

More about the 2022 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$42,495
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
Combined MPG17 mpg
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Fuel & MPG
Combined MPG17 mpg
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)16/17 mpg
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Range in miles (cty/hwy)270.4/287.3 mi.
Towing & Hauling
Max Towing Capacity3,500 lbs.
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Sasquatch Package +$4,090
Lux Package 334A +$5,085
Standard Package 331Ayes
Mid Package 332A +$1,495
High Package 333A +$2,790
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front cupholdersyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Cargo Area Protector +$120
Leather-Trimmed/Vinyl Seats - Black Onyx +$2,195
Hard Top Sound Deadening Headlineryes
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Connected Built-In Navigation +$695
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Cargo Area Rug +$100
Upgraded Front and Rear Carpet Floor Mats +$160
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
vinylyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
LT285/70R17 Mud-Terrain Tires +$695
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Brush Guard +$300
Towing Capability +$595
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Body Armor - Protective Moldings +$500
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Top - Bimini Soft Canvas +$390
Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags +$350
Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars +$365
17" Black High-Gloss Painted Aluminum Wheels w/Carbonized Gray Beauty Ring +$995
Paint Protection Film +$295
Top, Retractable - Full Twill Soft +$2,480
Top, Retractable - Front Row Twill Soft +$1,390
Doors - Tube I +$850
Top - Bimini Mesh Shade +$350
Front Bumper - Ford Performance Heavy-Duty Modular +$575
Dimensions
Angle of approach35.5 degrees
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Curb weight4,319 lbs.
Height71.9 in.
Length173.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3,500 lbs.
Overall Width with Mirrors86.2 in.
Overall Width without Mirrors75.9 in.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Shadow Black
  • Area 51
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cactus Gray
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
  • Hot Pepper Red Tinted Clearcoat Metallic
  • Eruption Green Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Black Onyx, leather
  • Black Onyx, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT285/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Adjustable stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36,000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60,000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
