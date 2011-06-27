  1. Home
2021 Ford Bronco Outer Banks Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$41,450
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission10-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity20.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower300 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque325 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Mid Package 312Ayes
Lux Package 314A +$3,590
High Package 313A +$1,295
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear parking sensorsyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Leather-Trimmed/Vinyl Seats - Dark Space Gray w/Navy Pier +$2,195
Cargo Area Protector +$120
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Connected Built-In Navigation +$695
Auxiliary Switches w/Pre-Run Accessory Wires +$195
Leather-Trimmed/Vinyl Seats - Roast w/Black Onyx +$2,195
Cargo Net Kit +$20
Cargo Area Rug +$85
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Front head room43.3 in.
Front hip room55.9 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
reclining rear seatsyes
Rear head room41.1 in.
Rear hip Room54.8 in.
Rear leg room36.3 in.
Rear shoulder room56.5 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars +$365
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film +$295
32" Spare Tire Cover #1 - Abstract Bronco +$90
Carbonized Gray Molded-In-Color Hard Top +$695
Brush Guard +$300
Ford Performance Heavy-Duty Modular Front Bumper +$825
32" Spare Tire Cover #5 - Ford TG Stamping +$90
32" Spare Tire Cover #2 - Bronco 66 +$90
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Front Row Top Panels and Door +$470
Towing Capacity +$595
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Front Row Top Panels +$280
Front Row Top Panel and Door Storage Bags +$350
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Door +$190
Door Storage Bags +$350
Protective Molding Body Armor +$350
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Vehicle Cover +$300
Dimensions
Angle of approach35.5 degrees
Angle of departure29.7 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place38.3 cu.ft.
Height73.0 in.
Length189.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity83.0 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Wheel base116.1 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cactus Gray
  • Shadow Black
  • Area 51
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Space Gray w/Navy Pier, leather
  • Roast w/Black Onyx, cloth
  • Dark Space Gray w/Navy Pier, cloth
  • Roast w/Black Onyx, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
P255/70R18 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
