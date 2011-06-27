  1. Home
2021 Ford Bronco Black Diamond Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$36,050
Engine TypeGas
Transmission7-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission7-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.3 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Horsepower300 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque325 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves16
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Mid Package 322A +$1,495
Standard Package 321Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
6 total speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
rear view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
Single zone front air conditioningyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Cargo Area Protector +$120
Hard Top Sound Deadening Headlineryes
Front and Rear Floor Liners +$160
Connected Built-In Navigation +$695
Cargo Net Kit +$20
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
bucket front seatsyes
clothyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Black Roof Rails w/Crossbars +$365
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Paint Protection Film +$295
32" Spare Tire Cover #1 - Abstract Bronco +$90
Brush Guard +$300
32" Spare Tire Cover #5 - Ford TG Stamping +$90
32" Spare Tire Cover #2 - Bronco 66 +$90
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Front Row Top Panels and Door +$470
Towing Capacity +$595
Non-Configurable Daytime Running Lamps (Fleet)yes
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Front Row Top Panels +$280
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Door +$190
Protective Molding Body Armor +$350
17" Black High-Gloss Painted Aluminum Wheels +$995
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Dimensions
Angle of approach35.5 degrees
Angle of departure29.8 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Height71.9 in.
Length173.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cactus Gray
  • Shadow Black
  • Area 51
  • Velocity Blue Metallic
  • Carbonized Gray Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Race Red
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Antimatter Blue Metallic
  • Iconic Silver Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Dark Space Gray w/Black Onyx, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT265/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
