2021 Ford Bronco First Edition Specs & Features

More about the 2021 Bronco
Overview
Starting MSRP
$56,915
Engine TypeGas
Transmission10-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
automatic locking hubsyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
part time 4WDyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Front and rear locking differentialyes
Transmission10-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Fuel tank capacity16.9 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (recommended)
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Engine
direct injectionyes
Base engine size2.7 l
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Horsepower330 hp @ n/a rpm
Torque415 lb-ft @ n/a rpm
Valve timingVariable
Valves24
Safety
2 front headrestsyes
2 rear headrestsyes
LED headlampyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
emergency braking preparationyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
front fog/driving lightsyes
post-collision safety systemyes
pre-collision safety systemyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
stability controlyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Lux Package 954Ayes
In-Car Entertainment
1 subwoofer(s)yes
10 total speakersyes
3 Months of provided satellite radio serviceyes
Bang & Olufsen premium brand speakersyes
USB connectionyes
USB with external media controlyes
satellite radio satellite radioyes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
adaptive cruise controlyes
electric power steeringyes
front and rear parking sensorsyes
front, side, and rear view camerayes
keyless ignitionyes
overhead console with storageyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
heated steering wheelyes
interior air filtrationyes
leather steering wheelyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Dual zone front climate controlyes
Power Feature
2 one-touch power windowsyes
hands-free entryyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Keyless Entry Keypad +$110
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
trip computeryes
Front Seat Dimensions
8 -way power driver seatyes
8 -way power passenger seatyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
leather/leatheretteyes
multi-level heating driver seatyes
multi-level heating passenger seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front head room41.0 in.
Front hip room56.3 in.
Front leg room43.1 in.
Front shoulder room57.1 in.
Rear Seat Dimensions
Rear head room39.8 in.
Rear hip Room43.3 in.
Rear leg room35.7 in.
Rear shoulder room51.8 in.
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Front License Plate Bracketyes
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Front Row Top Panels and Door +$470
Towing Capacity +$595
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Front Row Top Panels +$280
Heavy-Duty Storage Bags - Door +$190
Wheel Lock Kit +$90
Dimensions
Angle of approach43.2 degrees
Angle of departure37.2 degrees
Cargo capacity, all seats in place22.4 cu.ft.
Height71.9 in.
Length173.7 in.
Maximum cargo capacity52.3 cu.ft.
Maximum towing capacity3500 lbs.
Wheel base100.4 in.
Width75.9 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Lightning Blue Metallic
  • Rapid Red Metallic Tinted Clearcoat
  • Cyber Orange Metallic Tri-Coat
  • Cactus Gray
  • Area 51
Interior Colors
  • Dark Space Gray w/Navy Pier, leather
  • Black Onyx, leather
Tires & Wheels
fullsize matching spare tireyes
outside rear mounted spare tireyes
painted alloy wheelsyes
17 x 8.5 in. wheelsyes
All terrain tiresyes
LT315/70R17 tiresyes
Suspension
front independent suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
