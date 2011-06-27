Used 1995 Ford Bronco XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/512.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque275 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower205 hp @ 4000 rpm
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room62.2 in.
Front shoulder room64.9 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.3 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity101 cu.ft.
Length183.6 in.
Maximum towing capacity7000 lbs.
Curb weight4616 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.2 cu.ft.
Height74.4 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Colonial White
  • Ultra Red
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Brit Sapphire Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
  • Medium Royale Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
