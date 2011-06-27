  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford Bronco
  4. Used 1994 Ford Bronco
  5. Features & Specs

Used 1994 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer Features & Specs

More about the 1994 Bronco
More about the 1994 Bronco
Overview
See Bronco Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size5.0 l
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.4 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Length183.6 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Medium Calypso Green Metallic
  • Ebony Black
  • Oxford White
  • Light Santa Fe Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Palomino Metallic
  • Ultra Red
  • Black
  • White
  • Medium Royal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Medium Lapis Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Tourmaline Pearl Metallic
  • Light Opal Metallic
See Bronco Inventory

Related Used 1994 Ford Bronco Eddie Bauer info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles