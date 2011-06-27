Used 1993 Ford Bronco Base Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV8
Combined MPG13
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/512.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG13
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l
Horsepower185 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersV8
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity79 cu.ft.
Length183.6 in.
Curb weight4566 lbs.
Gross weight6050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.2 cu.ft.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Medium Mocha Metallic
  • Oxford White
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • White
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Light Mocha
  • Vermillion
  • Light Medium Iris Metallic
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Black
