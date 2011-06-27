Used 1992 Ford Bronco XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
More about the 1992 Bronco
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)12/16 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)384.0/512.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine typeGas
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Measurements
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Length183.6 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Bimini Blue Metallic
  • Light Mocha
  • Bright Regatta Blue Metallic
  • Medium Light Mocha
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • White
  • Electric Currant Red Pearl Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Black
  • Jewel Green Metallic
  • Silver Metallic
  • Mocha Frost Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Shadow Blue Metallic
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Mocha Metallic
  • Vermillion
  • Oxford White
