Used 1991 Ford Bronco SUV Consumer Reviews

Bad Toy Korndaddy , 09/13/2006 2 of 2 people found this review helpful I've always wanted a Bronco since I was a little boy. I finally had a chance when my wife's car broke down and we had to get another car. I bought me the Bronco and let her have my 2005 Subaru haha. Great running car. Plenty of room, fun to drive. Mean looking. I had to take it in because the anti lock brakes light was on, just dirty, needed to be cleaned. Report Abuse

Fun Truck matt greer , 05/11/2010 2 of 3 people found this review helpful I bought the bronco with 150k on it,so I knew there would be some issues.I only paid 2k for it.The bronco hasnt let me down yet.I use it to pull a ski boat and go camping.Its,strong,durable,and a lot of run.Its not a tahoe though.No smooth ride,multi sensored,electronic everything,overpriced soccor mom truck here.I average 15mpg and can tow fairly well.With the removeable top a bronco is an oversized jeep that can easily multi task with the modern suvs.Just not as refined,complicated,or expensive. Report Abuse

I loved it bronco790 , 01/14/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I had a Bronco for a little more then a year and loved it. It was my baby. My brakes went out and i cracked my manifold twice becaue of my driving but that was all that I took it in for. I needed a new tranny but besides that it was perfect I wish i would have never sold it because now I am looking to buy another. Report Abuse

insane 4 wheelin chazzmills , 03/31/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Ive takin this rig all over Idaho Washington and Oregon. Huntin and fishin, the only time it ever broke down on me. Was after a trip through the desert the brakes went out. In my driveway. Love the ride Report Abuse