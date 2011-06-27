  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Bronco XLT Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity102 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.2 cu.ft.
Height74.2 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • White
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Smoke Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Medium Cabernet Red
