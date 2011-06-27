  1. Home
Used 1991 Ford Bronco Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGasGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
CylindersV8Inline 6V8
Combined MPG131413
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel driveFour wheel driveFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)11/15 mpg13/17 mpg11/15 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)352.0/480.0 mi.416.0/544.0 mi.352.0/480.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.32.0 gal.32.0 gal.
Combined MPG131413
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm270 lb-ft @ 2400 rpm
Base engine size5.0 l4.9 l5.0 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm145 hp @ 3400 rpm185 hp @ 3800 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.36.6 ft.36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGasGasGas
CylindersV8Inline 6V8
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.1 in.41.1 in.41.1 in.
Front leg room41.2 in.41.2 in.41.2 in.
Front hip room61.2 in.61.2 in.61.2 in.
Front shoulder room62.3 in.62.3 in.62.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.39.2 in.39.2 in.
Rear hip Room55.3 in.55.3 in.55.3 in.
Rear leg room37.7 in.37.7 in.37.7 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.64.9 in.64.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity102 cu.ft.102 cu.ft.102 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.180.5 in.180.5 in.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place50.2 cu.ft.50.2 cu.ft.50.2 cu.ft.
Height74.2 in.74.2 in.74.2 in.
Maximum payload1050.0 lbs.1050.0 lbs.1050.0 lbs.
Wheel base104.7 in.104.7 in.104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.79.1 in.79.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Pawnee Tan
  • Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Light Crystal Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Desert Tan Metallic
  • Twilight Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Currant Red
  • Medium Platinum Metallic
  • Light Smoke Metallic
  • Medium Cabernet Red
  • Wild Strawberry Pearl Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Metallic
  • Medium Scarlet
  • Silver Metallic
  • Dark Chestnut Pearl Metallic
  • Black
  • Smoke Metallic
  • White
