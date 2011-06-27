Used 1990 Ford Bronco XLT Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Four wheel drive
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Combined MPG
|14
|Drivetrain
|Drive type
|Four wheel drive
|Transmission
|5-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|13/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|416.0/544.0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|32.0 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.9 l
|Horsepower
|145 hp @ 3400 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.6 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|Inline 6
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|41.2 in.
|Front leg room
|41.1 in.
|Front shoulder room
|65.3 in.
|Rear Seats
|Rear head room
|39.2 in.
|Rear shoulder room
|64.9 in.
|Measurements
|Maximum cargo capacity
|62 cu.ft.
|Length
|180.5 in.
|Curb weight
|4430 lbs.
|Height
|74.2 in.
|Wheel base
|104.7 in.
|Width
|79.1 in.
