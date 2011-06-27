Used 1990 Ford Bronco XLT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed manual
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersInline 6
Combined MPG14
Drivetrain
Drive typeFour wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)13/17 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)416.0/544.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity32.0 gal.
Combined MPG14
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque265 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size4.9 l
Horsepower145 hp @ 3400 rpm
Turning circle36.6 ft.
Base engine typeGas
CylindersInline 6
Safety
head airbagsNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot available
Front Seats
Front head room41.2 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front shoulder room65.3 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room39.2 in.
Rear shoulder room64.9 in.
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity62 cu.ft.
Length180.5 in.
Curb weight4430 lbs.
Height74.2 in.
Wheel base104.7 in.
Width79.1 in.
